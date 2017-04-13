White has a chance for Stags return at Wycombe

Loanee right back Hayden White could return to action for Mansfield Town for their big game at Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow (Good Friday, 3pm).

White has missed the last two games with a hamstring strain which has improved over the week.

“He’s got a real chance,” said boss Steve Evans.

“He’s trained a couple of days. Hayden’s biggest test will come when we ask him to go to maximum level.

“If he goes to maximum level he could be available. If he can’t quite get there I am hopeful it will be Monday.

“But I hope he will be on the team coach going to Wycombe.

“Paddy Hoban is back in training too so he is an option to us. So we have no complaints about who we have to select from.”

Evans will not let having two games in three days affect his selection for tomorrow.

“I have no thoughts towards Luton Town other than it’s a great game on the horizon,” he said.

“But you can’t think about Luton when you’ve got to deal with Wycombe. What I do know is if we deal with Wycombe, we’ll be playing against Luton to be right in the mix with three to go.

“If we don’t deal with Wycombe then Luton probably becomes the last shot of the dice.

“So we need to deal, minimum, with one them. If we deal with two of them I think people will be looking at us.”