What has to happen for Mansfield Town to make the play-offs?

Mansfield are two points outside the play-offs and still have a slim chance of reaching the play-offs.

But just how slim are those chances and what needs to happen for Mansfield to get a sporting miracle?

The following sequence of results would see Mansfield reach the play-offs

Mansfield MUST win at Crawley and 4 of the 5 following results:

Blackpool LOSE at home to Leyton Orient

Carlisle LOSE at Exeter

Stevenage LOSE at home to Accrington

Wycombe DRAW with Cambridge

Colchester LOSE or DRAW at home to Yeovil.

