Wembley win as Evans is found not guilty

Steve Evans enjoyed a Wembley victory yesterday when he was found not guilty by an FA commission after being sent to the stands at Cheltenham two weeks ago.

Evans fell out with the officials but, facing another touchline ban, disagreed with the charges levelled at him last week and requested an official hearing.

“My decision to go and contest it was upheld and I got some heartfelt words from the FA,” he smiled.

“ So I’ve been to Wembley again and won.

“It was something that was meant to have been said - and it wasn’t said by me. People were quite clear of that.

“I said to our supporters I’d done nothing wrong. Some people don’t like Mansfield Town around certain aspects of the league and sometimes things will happen to us.

“I went to Wembley yesterday and got a full and fair hearing. It wasn’t a long hearing and I am thankful to the commission that they saw why I had been put to the stands was totally wrong.

“They were very honest guys, three very experienced football people who have played and managed at the top levels of the game and saw it for what it was.”

Evans was backed by the League Managers’ Association and said: “We presented our case and I am very thankful to the LMA, who represented me at the hearing.

“Once again they were fantastic, as they are to all the members.

“They looked at the case and the evidence and told me it would lead to nothing.”