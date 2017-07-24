Wednesday D-Day for Stags trialist Slew

Striker Jordan Slew will find out on Wednesday if he has done enough to earn a contract at Mansfield Town.

The 24-year-old trialist is expected to be given 90 minutes in either of the Stags’ friendlies tomorrow night at Matlock or Gainsborough and boss Steve Evans said. “We will have a final decision on Wednesday for Jordan.

“We’ve got the games tomorrow and it has to be said he’s trained very well this morning.

“I thought he was a bit of a handful in a dull performance in the second half on Saturday, but we have got to make a decision and keep one eye on what else we’re trying to do as well.”