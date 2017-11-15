VIDEO: Stags need more goals from Coventry hero MacDonald says manager

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans has called on Saturday’s goal hero Alex MacDonald to hit the net more often.

MacDonald scored a stunning winner six minutes from time to seal a 1-0 win at Coventry City on Saturday.

But it was only his second goal in 31 outings in Mansfield’s colours and Evans said: “We need more goals from Alex.

“The idea to move him more central on Saturday was to get more strikes on goal.

“You watch Alex train and he gets encouraged all the time. The week fellow is never shy taking a pop at goal.

“When you tell him off that he should have passed it he’s never shy to tell you why he shot either.

“He has worked incredibly hard to get himself in the condition he is in and his performance levels are up.

“They are not where they need to be yet but they’re getting there very quickly and becoming more like the Alex MacDonald that was absolutely tearing up League One at one stage.”