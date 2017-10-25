VIDEO: Matchwinner Hamilton savours first goal for the Stags

CJ Hamilton was Mansfield Town’s unlikely matchwinner with a rocket shot off his ‘wrong’ foot at Notts County last night for his first competitive goal for the Stags and first goal in 20 months.

A Stags side showing 10 changes won 2-1 in the Checkatrade Trophy group game at neighbours Notts as Hamilton scored for the first time since netting for Gateshead in a 3-2 win at Altrincham on 8th March 2016.

“I did score in pre-season but I can’t remember the last time I scored in a league game,” he smiled.

“Personally I hope it kicks me on and hopefully I can contribute a lot more to the team with more assists and more goals.

“It’s been so frustrating not to get a goal in the last 12 months, so just getting off the mark is what you want.

“You’d never expect me to score with my right foot. I just hit it with everything I’d got and luckily it went in.

“I caught it so sweetly I knew it was going in. I could see the path of the ball.”

It was a first win in five games for Mansfield and a booster ahead of Saturday’s League Two visit of Exeter City with Hamilton and several other fringe players staking firm claims for a place.

“It was a great shift by all the boys. We dug deep and obviously got the victory in the end,” he said.

“Everyone is happy to get the win and hopefully we can bounce on and get another at the weekend.”

Even though it was only the Checkatrade Trophy, Hamilton said the pressure was still on.

“We want to start winning games on the bounce, so there was still a lot of pressure on us to get the victory,” he said.

“We were told to play with freedom. We were trying to get the ball down and pass it a lot more and trying to create opportunities, which we did.”