Two changes for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town made two changes for today’s visit of Morecambe.

Defender Kyle Howkins, back from injury, and striker Darius Henderson came in for the suspended Mal Benning and midfielder Kevan Hurst.

That left Stags with three strikers on the field with the possibility of playing Green wide in a 4-4-2.

Stags were looking for their first win in four League games while the Shrimps had only won twice in 10 League games.

STAGS: Shearer, Bennett, Pearce, Howkins, Collins, McGuire, Clements, Hemmings, Green, Hoban, Henderson. Subs: Jensen, Thomas, Mitchell Rose, D. Rose, Baxendale, Hurst, Hamilton.

MORECAMBE: Roche, McGowan, Edwards, Winnard, Murphy, Ellison, Conlan, Fleming, Turner, Jennings, Michael Rose. Subs: Nizie, Mullin, Molyneux, Wildig, Massanka, Jordan.

REFEREE: Mark Haywood of West Yorkshire.