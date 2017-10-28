Tisdale delighted with Exeter’s fighting spririt

Thrilled Exeter boss Paul Tisdale praised his side’s fighting spirit as they rescued a late 1-1 raw at Mansfield Town.

Lee Holmes hit an 87th minute leveller for the Grecians in a game they had been outclassed in throughout.

Hemmings fired Mansfield ahead with a clinical first time finish to end a superb counter attack.

Jacob Mells was denied a deserved goal after Dean Moxey diverted his goalbound effort over the bar on 58 minutes.

Christy Pym parried from Hemmings on 61 minutes, before he beat away a long range Danny Rose effort on 67 minutes.

Pym had to tip over his bar after Logan nearly scored from all of 75 yards.

His save proved to be vital when Exeter rescued an unlikely point Holmes scored after Logan had saved initially from Liam McAlinden.

Kane Wilson was sent off for the visitors in stoppage time for two yellow cards for kicking the ball away.

Tisdale said: “We have lost two and did not want to make it three.

“We are back in the promotion shake up now, we have a good team and have had a lot of disruption lately with injuries and all sorts of other things.

“Our backs were up against it today with changes to the team and illnesses this morning.

“We have had this for two or three weeks now and have lost our rhythm

“It was important that we did not lose today against a very strong side.

“We came back from a goal behind and I am really pleased that we came back and got the point today.”

“I am disappointed for Kane getting sent off like that. Kane needs to learn from that but things like this is part and parcel of football.

“The referees need to be more consistent and give bookings in the first minute as well as the last minute.”