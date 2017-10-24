Thomas recalled from Boston loan by Stags

Jack Thomas has returned to Mansfield Town after the club recalled the midfielder from his loan spell at Boston United.

Thomas, 21, made eight appearances for the National League North club since he joined in mid-September from the Stags.

He went in search of first team minutes and got them and now adds to Stags boss Steve Evans’ selection thinking this week.

The club intend for Thomas to go out on loan again “to earn vital match minutes at senior level on a regular basis” once the first team squad is at full strength.