Thomas loan at Boston is extended

Mansfield Town midfielder Jack Thomas has extended his loan at Conference North club Boston United for a further month.

The 21-year-old has won two Man of the Match awards for the Pilgrims in his first month, making five appearances.

Stags’ boss Steve Evans said: “I’ve considered carefully the request from Adam Murray for Jack’s loan to be extended at Boston United. “Given the high profile of Boston United’s game in the FA Cup Fourth qualifying round replay against Chorley, for starters, it would not be right of me to deny the kid the opportunity to play in that game and to help Adam get Boston United into the first round of the FA Cup. “Jack’s loan has been extended on the basis that we can recall him at 24 hours’ notice.

“He has been monitored and in most of his games has played way above the level in which he is participating. That is nothing less than we expected “We wish Jack, Adam Murray and everyone at Boston United success in their FA Cup replay against Chorley tonight.”