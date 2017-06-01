‘The Evans effect’ sees Stags season tickets flying out

Mansfield Town season tickets are flying out as the Steve Evans effect takes full hold at the One Call Stadium.

Optimism has reached fever pitch since the nine-times promotion-winning manager took charge and already he has brought in 11 new, quality players which has seen the club installed among the promotion favourites.

By last night Stags had sold 2,027 season tickets – twice as many as this time last season and 200 more than they sold altogether last season – and the queues were large again this morning.

“We’re delighted so far with the uptake in season ticket sales,” said chairman John Radford.

“To exceed last season’s total figure in the first three weeks of sale really reflects the excitement around the town ahead of the new season.

“There’s a real sense of anticipation ahead of the new campaign. “Our supporters have recognised the hard work which has already been performed this close season by adding some real quality to our playing squad.

“Both Steve (Evans, manager) and Carolyn (Radford, CEO) deserve significant credit in the recruitment process.”

Radford continued: “In addition to a number of outstanding signings made, the club continues to build in other areas, which should provide further reasons to be optimistic about our future.

“We have invested heavily in a new playing surface at One Call Stadium and are soon to build a new training ground, whilst our academy infrastructure is strengthening and our commercial activity is thriving.

“We are moving the club forward in our attempts to make us bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

Radford said this surge in ticket sales needed to be maintained as that would be the bedrock of the season.

“These are exciting times to be a Stags’ supporter,” he said.

“Everyone at the club has their heart and soul into making the Stags successful and we have a wonderful fan base supporting us.

“We need to maintain the incline in season ticket sales ahead of the 2017-18 season.

“Season ticket holders are the bedrock of the club and I thank them most sincerely for signing up and/or renewing.

“We have a measured optimism ahead of the 2017-18 season. We have the utmost respect of the division and the clubs in Sky Bet League Two, whilst at the same time being hopeful that we can compete at top end of the league.”