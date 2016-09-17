TEAM NEWS: Two changes for Stags at Hartlepool

Mansfield Town have made two changes from the side that lost to Barnet last week as they prepare to face Hartlepool United this afternoon.

George Taft is injured so CJ Hamilton comes in to replace him, while Ashley Hemmings is also absent with Jamie McGuire having been brought into the starting line-up.

There is a place on the bench for new arrival Oscar Gobern, whose signing was announced earlier on today.

Stags line-up: Shearer, Bennett, Pearce, Iacovitti, Benning, M Rose, McGuire, Collins (c), Hamilton, D Rose, Green.

Subs: Jensen, Baxendale, Hurst, Hemmings, Hoban, Gobern, Henderson.

Hartlepool: Carson, Magnay, Nsiala, Harrison, Donnelly, Featherstone, Hawkins, Laurent, Alessandra, Paynter, Thomas.

Subs: Bartlett, Richards, Carroll, Deverdics, Amond, Fewster, Heardman.