Taft nearing Stags return

Central defender George Taft is around four weeks away from a Mansfield Town comeback after injury.

The summer signing from Burton Albion played just seven games for the club before his hamstring went against Barnet on 10th September.

“We are probably talking maybe a month to see him back in contention for the first team,” said manager Steve Evans.

“Obviously with Lee Taylor coming in and working him so hard, he has quickly advanced in terms of his recovery and recuperation. It is speeding up, which is great.

“I am looking forward to working with him. When I’ve seen him at Burton I always thought he was a talented boy, big, strong and aggressive – he needs to bend down to get through the doors.

“I need to go onto a ladder to talk to him man to man!

“He is a lovely kid as well. He is working so hard behind the scenes. No one ever notices that. We are not the Premier League.”