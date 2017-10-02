Strong Stags side to face Rainworth

Mansfield Town will take a strong side to face non-League neighbours Rainworth MW in a friendly game tomorrow night (Tuesday, 7pm kick-off).

The game was originally a pre-season friendly and the Wrens were left disappointed when Stags boss Steve Evans had a late change of heart and sent his U21s instead of his first team.

But Evans promised he would take a full side up there when he could and he said today: “It is an opportunity for some to get game time and an opportunity for our supporters to travel up and see some of the players that played here on Saturday.

“It will be a decent side that’s going up to Rainworth. We gave our word to them in the summer that we’d come at an appropriate time with a strong side. As many chairmen know and many players know my word is my bond – I never change it.

“I have been up there watching reserve games and I really like the people up there – they are salt of the earth people.”

Evans believes it is important League clubs help local clubs.

“I am very fortunate that I work for John and Carolyn Radford who do believe in putting into grassroots and the community,” he said.

“It’s not just about the team inside the One Call Stadium. It’s how we can go out and invigorate the town - how we can help people in the town. It’s essential we put things back.”