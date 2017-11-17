Steve Evans wants League Two games to take the focus for Mansfield Town

Steve Evans was satisfied with his fact-finding mission to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night but is now keen to put talk of the FA Cup on a backburner as Stags tackle three crucial League Two games in eight days.

The Mansfield Town boss travelled up to see the first round replay in which National League Guiseley, under ex-Stags manager Paul Cox, won the tie on penalties to book a second round trip to Mansfield.

The game will take place on Sunday, 3rd December (2pm), but Evans said he wanted to focus only on Stevenage this Saturday for now and won’t think about Guiseley until the Chesterfield derby was out the way the weekend after.

“I don’t know much about ‘Paul Cox’ sides but I will focus on them for the second round,” he said.

“I went up to Accrington on Tuesday and the tie could have gone either way.

“It was a cold night and a long way back, so when extra-time finished I left and followed the penalties on social media to see what happened.

“It didn’t really interest me, it was going to go either way, but I’d seen enough of both of sides to know I’ve had a good look at them.

“We’ll worry about the FA Cup when it comes around and we’ve got our League games out of the way. It’s the last thing on my mind at the moment.”