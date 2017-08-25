Steve Evans praises Carolyn Radford’s role in Kane Hemmings deal

Steve Evans said chief executive Carolyn Radford should take a lot of credit for helping seal the deal that brought goal ace Kane Hemmings to Mansfield Town this week.

After securing a loan deal for Hemmings from Oxford United, the Stags manager said: “We got the call and once again I have to say - Carolyn Radford, what a job.

“Once or twice during the negotiations I thought it wasn’t going to happen - and I am a glass is half full man every day of the week and very positive.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen, but she pulled it through for us and she was really strong in her negotiation stance.

“We got it over the line and we are now working hard to do another, though that won’t be in time for Saturday.”