Steve Evans pleased to avoid FA Cup banana skin with hard-working performance

Stags boss Steve Evans was pleased his men avoided a banana skin with a hard-working performance and FA Cup win at Shaw Lane.

League Two Mansfield were 3-1 winners over the non-league outfit, Barnsley lad Danny Rose scoring two spectacular goals for Evans’ side.

Evans praised the Evo-Stik club for the way they conducted themselves off and on the pitch.

“It was always going to be where everyone outside Mansfield wants you to lose and the only credit goes to Shaw Lane,” he said.

“They put up a wonderful cup tie, they stretched us at times, it was very physical at times and we’re just pleased we’ve come and dealt with it and we’re in the next round.

“We had to turn up here and work so hard against a real difficult opponent. There would be league clubs come here and lose today – we dealt with it.

“(Danny Rose) has been telling me since the summer about the quality of player that’s been brought in by the chairman here so fair play to the chairman (Craig Wood) at Shaw Lane, and the gaffer (Craig Elliott). He has to go and find the players and the chairman supports him.

“We were met here earlier by real respect and courtesy all the way through and we wish them every success. I think they’ll go and be league champions in the league they’re in by some distance and I remember when I took my team to Old Trafford, Alex Ferguson told me that. I didn’t believe it but the record book speaks for itself now.”

Evans was full of praise for double-goalscorer Rose, whose second effort will be replayed over and over this weekend.

“I don’t think you could wish to be a young striker like Danny Rose and score two better goals. The header, for me, is the better of the two, it’s absolutely fantastic,” said Evans.

“To then come out two minutes later and score an overhead kick like that, if you’re watching the best of the Premiership, if it’s the Drogbas or the Ronaldos and people like that, Harry Kane, if he scores two like that this weekend then we’ll be watching it over and over again on BT.

“He said to me all week: ‘please don’t leave me out for this game’ and he just couldn’t lose it (the match) because he probably knows three-quarters of the supporters for Shaw Lane. He’s a professional; he has to come and do his job and he has a wonderful affinity for the club.”

Mansfield move into round two, where Evans would like to be paired with another non-league outfit, this time at home.

“Either a team that’s lower ranked in the competition – hopefully at home, if not away.

“I’m not a manager in the early rounds of the cup that wants the big boys – leave the big boys until the fifth round, that’s where I like to see them.”