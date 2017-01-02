Steve Evans challenges Mansfield Town to build on Blackpool win

Delighted boss Steve Evans is challenging his Mansfield Town side to build on their win at Blackpool.

Matt Green hit his 11th goal of the campaign in the first half to seal an impressive 1-0 win.

Stags looked solid throughout as they limited Blackpool to few chances to claim their first win in six.

The win leaves Mansfield eight points off the play-off places with Steve Evans urging his side to cut the gap by building on the Bloomfield Road win.

“It’s a satisfying afternoon. It was going to be tough with having two games in three days,” said Evans.

“We got luck with the goal today and got the win. Right up to the end of injury-time they didn’t have a chance and that is commendable to my players.

“We edged out a tight game and controlled the game in spells. Jake Kean hasn’t had a save to make and that shows what a good away performance it was.

“We have three points and hope and aspiration going into 2017. I was surprised how many travelled and the fans were fantastic

“It was wonderful to have that support and to give the fans a reward

“We have to built on this and not get too high. We are trying to build something very professional under John and Carloyn Radford.

“We are going to try and sign some people and have made two offers. We will see where they go. We have put two decent offers in.”

“We are trying to build something here and a structure at the club, that’s from management down to staff.”

Evans also had special praise for Matt Green and new loan signing Ben Whiteman.

“Matt Green deserved his reward today,” added Evans.

“He was in danger ous going going ot the team, he knew that and he has raised his game and worked very hard

He covered as much the grass today as anyone and got his reward. I’m pleased for all my players

“All the players played their part. Ben Whiteman had a great game and was outstanding from 15 minutes.

“His vision was outstanding and he has a good future. He has to build on it and we cannot get carried away.”