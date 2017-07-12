Sterling-James catching the eye at Mansfield

New Mansfield Town winger Omari Sterling-James has really caught the eye in his first two weeks with the club.

The 23-year-old came in on a free transfer from Solihull Moors but already has boss Steve Evans singing his praises and believing he can play a big part in the season.

“Omari Sterling-James was a young man we thought we’d bring in from non-League,” explained Evans.

“I’d watched him myself and thought he had something. He’s go more than something that kid.

“I don’t like picking individuals out, but I am sure we’re going to see plenty of him this season.”

However, Stags fans may not be seeing him this weekend as he is one of two players who have picked up slight problems.

“Young Omari has been feeling his hamstring tighten a bit and Zander Diamond has had a little infection in his toe, but Zander is good to train today.

“There will be no chance for Omari if he doesn’t train Thursday or Friday. If that means the kid plays against Middlesbrough on Wednesday that means the fans can be excited then.”