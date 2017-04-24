Stags youth team retain their title

Mansfield Town’s youth team are champions for the second successive year.

A 2-1 home win over Burton Albion on Saturday saw them retain their EFL Youth Alliance League North East crown.

John Dempster’s side had hoped to clinch the title in midweek but were held to a 1-1 draw by York City.

But on Saturday first half goals by Nyle Blake and Jason Law had them in charge over the young Brewers.

Burton did pull one back soon after the break, but Stags held on for the win.

It meant Mansfield’s season had ended on a 10-game unbeaten run since January.

“Congratulations to the key youth directors, John Dempster, his staff and all the lads who wear the Stags’ badge,” said first team manager Steve Evans.