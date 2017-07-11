Stags working hard to add last two new faces

Despite being rebuffed in a bid to sign one of League Two’s top scorers last week, manager Steve Evans is continuing to try to fill his final two holes in the squad.

Evans had said he wanted a striker and advanced central midfielder to complete his ranks but saw his hopes on one striker deal rebuffed last week.

He said: “The chairman and chief executive are willing to support the numbers we want to bring in and they are working so hard to make it happen.

“We’re trying to add something to the group and not just more of the same. More of the same doesn’t encourage me to spend the Radford family’s money.

“We need a central midfield player – we have enough that can do jobs in wide areas, we’re very solid across the back.

“I just want a different type of central midfield player and a striker. That has to be a striker that gives us something different to what we’ve got – another option.”

Some Stags fans appear anxious that Evans brings in a proven goalscorer but he replied: “It seems to be more other people’s focus than mine.

“I have got four decent strikers here at the football club – they are talented boys and I think there are goals there for sure.

“We are trying to sign one more, I know the chief executive was on the phone earlier as she was messaging me.

“We are trying to do something positive. But we have to make sure that when we go to the market that the player wants to come and that we get value for money. All the players that have arrived here we think are good value for money.”

The rumour mill has associated Stags with interest in players of the calibre of Doncaster’s John Marquis and Exeter’s David Wheeler.

Evans replied: “I can’t stop people making names up in their head.

“There are a number of players that scored goals in League Two last year They are a sought-after commodity. They are hard to get.

“We know who are targets are. That one is maybe going to fall a little bit short because people don’t want to sell – that is their prerogative.

“But we don’t just have one name on our list. There are three or four names and we are exploring that as we speak.”