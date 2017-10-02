Stags waiting on Potter injury

Mansfield Town are hoping the injury to winger Alfie Potter on Saturday won’t prove to be a serious one.

Potter had to go off on 33 minutes with a tight calf in Saturday’s 3-1 derby win against Notts County.

But Stags are hoping he may be fit for the weekend trip to Colchester United when they should also have Hayden White (groin) and virus pair Rhys Bennett and Lee Angol fully fit again.

“We will have a further assessment on Alfie,” said manager Steve Evans.

“He just felt his calf. We will know more today. He over-stretched for a ball and just felt his calf tightening up.

“We’ve always said to players if you are tightening up the next time is a pull, and a bad pull.

“So you have to go down and indicate it. Alfie came off, but opened the door for Omari Sterling-James, who I thought was outstanding in the second half, having taken a while to get into the game.”

Right back White should return this week, though Evans pointed out he now has the problem of dislodging emergency right back Paul Anderson, who had an excellent game on Saturday.

Evans said: “Hayden should be back on the grass on Wednesday and available but he’s got Paul Anderson to replace hasn’t he?

“I said before the game he played there in the Championship play-off semi-final for the Premier League.

“I watched it live at Portman Road and I thought he was outstanding in spells. And I thought there was no one better than him on the pitch on Saturday.”

He added: “If people are not quite right I’m not going to put them in the team. The minimum we have to have is 100 per cent effort, commitment, passion – call it what you like. They have to be 100 per cent fit to play to deliver that.

“Hopefully this week will clear up some of those virus/flu symptoms in the camp and we can focus on Colchester.

Midfielder Joel Byrom and Zander Diamond look likely to miss the weekend with their injuries but could be in contention by the time Swindon visit on Saturday, 14th October.