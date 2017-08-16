Stags waiting for ‘right club’ to take Thomas on loan

Mansfield Town have had clubs interested in taking young midfielder Jack Thomas on loan – but boss Steve Evans said they were still waiting for the ‘right club’.

“I have said that young Jack Thomas needs to go and get some games,” said Evans.

“We have had two or three clubs in for Jack but they have to be the right clubs.

“He went up to Barrow and was promised game time but that didn’t materialise. That’s not knocking the people up there as you pick what you see.

“I think they had eight or nine loan players and only five can go on the team sheet. So that makes it more and more difficult.

“We’ll make sure he finds the right club and goes and plays some football. It’s not about the level. He just needs 90 minutes of football.”

With several U21 players already out on loan, Evans believes Thomas may be the last one to leave the building if they can find a club that fits their criteria.

“We are not high in numbers and we need options. We will have periods of the season with injuries and suspensions, knocks and bruises,” said Evans.

“The closer we get to transfer deadline day I will sit down with Paul Raynor and we’ll lock ourselves away and discuss all the options.

“We are currently looking to add a couple rather than subtract, but if it’s right for us to do it then we’ll do it.”