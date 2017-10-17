Stags wait on TV decision for FA Cup tie at minnows Shaw Lane

It will be a real trip into the unknown for Mansfield Town when they travel to Barnsley to take on Shaw Lane AFC in the FA Cup first round next month for what could be a TV treat.

Last night’s draw booked the Stags a potential ‘banana skin’ tie away to a hugely successful club who sit third in the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division following five promotions in seven seasons.

The game is pencilled in to be played on Saturday, 4th November, but with television always looking for a potential giantkilling, the Stags could find their clash with the Ducks on any day from Friday to Monday that weekend.

Stags boss Steve Evans said: “Obviously in the FA Cup, your first priority is to look for a home draw.

“On this occasion, however, we’ve been drawn away to a non-League club, which results in us not travelling too far in all fairness.

“After a quick analysis on the Shaw Lane squad, it was interesting to see players like David Norris, who I found as a youngster and sold to Bolton Wanderers as well as Nicky Walker, a lad I had at Rotherham, and Damien Reeves, a notable goalscorer all his career.

“They immediately appear to be three noteworthy players in the Shaw Lane squad.

“There will be no difference to our preparations to this match as any other and we now wait and see whether the TV cameras will be covering the match.”

The club was only officially formed in 2012 and the Ducks’ record attendance is 904 at their previous ground, but they moved to ground-share with Athersley Recreation at Sheerien Park this season where current capacity is said to be 2,000.

Last weekend they reached the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in their history with a 2-1 win over Barrow on Sunday and have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

A confirmed date and details of ticketing information will be announced in due course.