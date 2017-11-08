Stags through to Checkatrade knockout stage

Mansfield Town last night progressed to the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy without even kicking a ball.

Lincoln City’s 2-1 home win over Notts County ensured the Magpies could not overtake Mansfield in the final Group G table.

Lincoln win the group so Stags go through as runners-up which means they will play away from home and face a group winner from Fleetwood/Carlisle, Blackpool, Rochdale/Bury, or Port Vale – draw to be made 6.30pm this Friday.

Round two games will take place in the week commencing 4th December.