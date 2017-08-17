Stags striker Rose enjoying life under Evans

Mansfield Town Striker Danny Rose is enjoying life under manager Steve Evans after a stop-start season last time around.

Rose has two goals in two League games under his belt as Stags head for Accrington Stanley on Saturday and, after suspension and injury saw him fall down the pecking order under previous boss Adam Murray, he believes this season is his chance to shine.

“I am hoping it’s going to be a good, full season,” he smiled

“Last season the first few months I wasn’t happy with my performances at all.

“But the last six months was really good and I was really enjoying my football. I hope that can now continue through a full season.

“I think everyone knows what I am about now.”

Boss Evans believes Rose can hit the 20-goal mark this season, but the striker said: “There’s not just me who can do that.

“We’ve got Lee (Angol), Jimmy (Spencer) and Omari (Sterling-James), who are all very talented players who will all come into the team and I am sure they will get goals.

“We are still getting used to each other but that’s the same in other positions, I’m sure the centre backs are saying the same thing.

“I’ve played with them all so far and they have all been very good with different qualities. These strikers all have goals in them.”

He added: “I have set a target, I don’t want to say it – let’s just say it’s more than 10.

“Let’s see how the season goes and I will try to get as many goals as I can. As long as the team are up there in the table at the end of the season I am happy.”

Evans continues to search for another striker to add to the group before the deadline at the end of the month and Rose said: “If they do fetch in another striker that’s more competition for us and a kick up the backside. It’s healthy competition and will give us all the push we need.”

Stags were pre-season favourites to go up with the bookies.

“That’s just the bookies’ views, but there are a lot of strong teams in this league,” said Rose.

“We have a lot of tough games coming up – Accrington, Luton and Carlisle in the next three weeks so it doesn’t get any easier. “But we go into them full of confidence and hope we can pick up maximum points.

“The manager has brought in a lot of experience from the higher leagues.

“It’s no disrespect to the squad last season – I thought we had a very good squad last season.

“But this season it’s been strengthened very well. You can see from pre-season and the performance on Saturday there is a lot more quality.

“We have players not even in the squad who I think personally could walk into any League Two team. And we’ve got Macca (winger Alex MacDonald) coming back as well which is a huge boost as he is a very good player at this level. So it’s all looking good at the minute.”

Stags haven’t beaten Accrington in 11 attempts and Rose said: “They always seem to be up there. It’s not a nice play to go to – I think anyone would say that.

“I think we’re going at a good time in August when the weather is all right.

“We will respect them as a team and go there and try to pick up what we can. It’s never an easy place to go.”

It was Rose’s goal early in the second half that set Stags on the way to a 2-0 home win over Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

“First half we didn’t get going,” he admitted.

“At half-time a few words were said and we came out second half and got a good three points against a very good team - they played well first half.

“It’s a good start – that’s all it is. Accrington have had a good start as well so it will be a very tough game on Saturday.

“It’s a good start for me personally, but the penalty was very disappointing on my behalf. I wasn’t happy after the game as some of the lads knew.

“But I was glad to get my goal on Saturday and hopefully it’s all forgotten now.”