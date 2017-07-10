Stags’ striker bid turned down

Mansfield Town have been rebuffed in their latest attempt to lure a top striker to the club ahead of the big kick-off.

Boss Steve Evans explained: “We’ve made a very strong enquiry for a lad that got a lot of goals in League Two last season, but their manager has come back to me and, as you’d expect, has said he is not for sale.

“We have left it that, if that changes given their situation, then they know where I am.”

He continued: “We are working really hard. Carolyn Radford was on the phone with myself for the best part of a couple of hours yesterday, but nothing to report.

“We’ve said we’re not going to lead our supporters to false hope and we have to be very mindful that we’re seeing the quality we’ve got.

“We’re trying to add something to the group and not just more of the same. More of the same doesn’t encourage me to spend the Radford family’s money.”

Stags fly home from a week in Malta today to prepare for Saturday’s first home friendly against Sheffield Wednesday.