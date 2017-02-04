Stags should have won by more at Barnet - Evans

Steve Evans believed his Mansfield Town side should have come away from Barnet with more than two goals to their name.

The Stags boss was delighted with his players for sealing three points at the Hive to move them up to eighth in the table - two points off the play-offs.

A first half strike from Ben Whiteman and then a second half penalty from Shaq Coulthirst proved enough in the end but Evans thought his side should have had more.

He said: “I’ve come off thinking ‘could it have been more?’ Yes - it should have been more.

“We got a little bit sloppy towards the end and they’ve had a couple of half chances to get back into the game. That would have been disappointing because we should have been out of sight on 70 minutes.”

And added: “You have to earn the right to win. Football is very competitive at every level of the game, whether you’re in the Championship with Leeds or Rotherham in League One or Two.

“You have to earn the right and the teams at the top of every league earn the right every season.

“We’re playing a bit of catch up but we’re earning the right. We’re working extremely hard as a group. They’re working so hard during the week to get it right and if we keep working as hard as that we should win some games but we have to earn the right to win them.”