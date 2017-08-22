Stags set to unveil new striker?

Mansfield Town look set to unveil a new striker today.

Chairman John Radford and CEO Carolyn Radford went straight into a meeting with manager Steve Evans last night following the club’s AGM to discuss a player offered to the club yesterday morning.

Carolyn Radford revealed the player had the best statistics of any of the strikers Evans had been chasing in recent weeks.

This morning Carolyn has said on Facebook: “Last night was a late one for the gaffer, chairman and myself, but there will be good news shortly #gaaffergetshisman.”