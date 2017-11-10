Stags set alarm for Checkatrade Trophy draw

Mansfield Town will learn their Checkatrade Trophy round two opponents when the draw is made at 6.30pm tonight (Friday).

Having finished runners-up in their round one group, the Stags are set to be away to one of the group-winning quartet of Fleetwood, Blackpool, Rochdale, or Port Vale, the game being played in the week commencing 4th December.

Stags qualified on Tuesday night without kicking a ball as Lincoln’s win over Notts County ensured the Magpies could not over take Mansfield.

“Paul Raynor phoned and woke me up to say we were through,” smiled manager Steve Evans.

“I was in bed at the time. But we didn’t hide the fact we’d rather be through than not through.

“It’s going to be an away tie against one of three or four group winners - whoever they are we’ll respect them.

“We will still make loads of changes and we’ll still go there and try to progress, though it’s still not a priority until 7.45 that night when we play.

“The nice thing for us is that when we make 10 or 11 changes we’ve still got some good players.

“We did think when we beat Everton that it would be enough to go through and we did that.

“We’ve had a big week in terms of cup ties. People were talking about how we were going to go out of the Checkatrade Trophy and we were going to go out the FA Cup and be a shock, but the players answered that.”