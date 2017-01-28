Stags revert to Cambridge side for Orient visit

Mansfield Town reverted back to the line-up that won at Cambridge last weekend when they took on struggling Leyton Orient at One Call Stadium this afternoon.

That saw Matt Green, James Baxendale, Yoann Arquin and Jack Thomas all drop back down to the bench and Jamie McGuire rested after playing in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy exit to Wycombe Wanderers.

Back into the side came cup-tied quartet Hayden White, Joel Byrom, Shaq Coulthirst and Ben White man along with Danny Rose.

White and Coulthirst were making home debuts.

Stags were looking to make it six League game unbeaten while the O’s were trying to halt a run of three straight defeats.

They included ex-Stags skipper Nicky Hunt, now their captain, with another former Stags, Ollie Palmer, on the bench.

STAGS: Kean, Bennett, Benning, L. Collins, Pearce, Coulthirst, White, Hamilton, Byrom, Whiteman, Rose. Subs: Shearer, Hoban, Green, Baxendale, Arquin, Thomas, Hemmings.

ORIENT: Cisak, Kennedy, Parkes, M. Collins, McCallum, Massey, Moore, Hunt, Mezague, Semedo, Dalby. Subs: Sargeant, Palmer, Atangana, Moncur, Adeboyojo, Judd, Clark.

REFEREE: Graham Salisbury of Lancashire.