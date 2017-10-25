STAGS RETRO: Mansfield no strangers to FA Cup giantkilling heartbreak

Mansfield Town being knocked out of the FA Cup by Evo-Stik NPL club Shaw Lane next week is unthinkable among Stags supporters.

But giantkilling acts are what the FA Cup is all about and the Stags are no strangers to the pain and humiliation of being beaten by minnows.

Indeed, one of the most humiliating results in the club’s history came in this competition back in 1967/68 season when they were dumped out by Tow Lane Town by a convincing 5-1 scoreline at Ironworks Road in a forgettable round one tie.

The Stags gave a hugely inept performance against the North Eastern League side and, for the older Stags supporters, it remains the club’s most painful memory.

However, revenge can be sweet and the following season the fates conspired to pit the two clubs together in round one once more, this time at Field Mill, where a Bob Ledger brace and goals from Ray Keeley and Dominic Starkey saw Mansfield win 4-1 and embark on their famous run to round six, beating West Ham’s FA Cup heroes along the way before bowing out 1-0 to Leicester City

Our Stags Retro picture this week shows Bob Ledger netting one of his brace against Tow Law in that game on 16th November 1968.