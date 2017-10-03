Stags reject Gillingham approach for Evans

Mansfield Town have rejected an approach from League One Gillingham to offer Steve Evans their vacant manager’s job.

Evans, who has already turned down an offer of a job in Qatar and seen Mansfield reject Swindon’s advances for him since he joined the Stags less than a year ago, became the focus of interest for the Gills this week after the departure of Ady Pennock.

He has been linked to the Gillingham job before and chairman Paul Scally is known to be an admirer of the 54-year-old Scot.

However, a Stags spokesman said today: “The club can confirm that it has rejected an approach from Gillingham for the services of manager Steve Evans.”

Chad understands the club wanted to quash any speculation as soon as possible to make sure it was not a distraction ahead of the team’s important match at Colchester on Saturday.

Evans signed a two and and a half year contract with Mansfield last November and they sit eighth in the League Two table after Saturday’s 3-1 win over leaders Notts County.

A Gillingham spokesman said: “It is inappropriate for to us comment.”