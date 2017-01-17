Stags players set to go out on loan

Three or four current Mansfield Town players could be heading out on loan following enquires from other clubs – but boss Steve Evans won’t let anyone go until he has brought in adequate cover.

Evans has already brought five new faces into the club and is hoping for three more – possibly one later today.

Last week he revealed he had turned down two bids to buy winger CJ Hamilton, who is currently in the first XI.

Evans smiled: “No would would be bidding for CJ after Saturday would they? I think it was a bit much for the young man. But he is a terrific talent.

“But we have had a couple of people come on to take players on loan and we are just assessing our options now.

“As I said last week, it’s a bit of a chain reaction while we are trying to get players.

“Whether it be a written offer to buy them or whether it be to take their contracts on or bring them in on loan, sometimes if we are going higher levels we are in a little bit of a chain.

“Can the manager afford to let that player out in respect of has he got cover? Is he waiting to sign someone himself?

“So the three or four we’ve had offers in to take certain players on loan, our answer has been yes, we can possibly do that. But we need to get in who we want first.”