STAGS PLAYER RATINGS v Exeter City

Mansfield Town player ratings against Exeter City by Martin Shaw

Kean 7 - Two good saves, two good punches, but some misjudged forays outside his box. Not at fault for either goal.

Bennett 7 - Very harshly penalised for the penalty. Possibly lucky to only get a yellow card earlier in the half. One great cross in the first half.

Pearce 7 - Good game, a couple of good interceptions.

Taft 6 - A couple of good headers, beaten for pace on a couple of occasions. Substituted in the second half as he searches for match fitness.

Benning 7.5 - Terrific goal. One wonderful crossfield pass.

MacDonald 7 - Worked tirelessly, fought for everything. Good corner for the header against the bar.

Whiteman 6.5 - Nearly won it late on, but didn’t reach the heights of last week’s performance.

Byrom 6.5 - Great crossfield pass for Benning’s goal. Decent game but some poor set pieces.

Green 6 - One header, and set up Whiteman for a shot. But generally didn’t get into the game enough.

Coulthirst 6.5 - Good strength up front. Missed a great chance with a one-on-one.

D. Rose 7 - Unlucky with his header against the bar and worked tirelessly with no protection from the referee.

Subs: Howkins (for Taft, 60 mins), Collins (for MacDonald, 73 mins), Potter (for D.Rose, 80 mins). Subs not used: Jensen, McGuire, Hamilton, Hakeem.

Referee: Ben Toner 4 - Had an absolute stinker.

Got the penalty decision wrong; allowed Troy Brown to get away with too many fouls on Danny Rose, plus other poor decisions (for both teams).

Man of the match: Mal Benning.