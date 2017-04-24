Stags’ play-off bid - the final countdown

Mansfield Town prepare for the penultimate weekend of the League Two season still very much in the mix for a place in the play-offs.

But, despite some excellent recent results, the Stags go into the weekend in eighth place, one off the play-off spots, and as well as having to win their own games, are reliant on other sides dropping points as well.

Mansfield host promoted Portsmouth on Saturday which should see a huge home crowd at the One Call Stadium.

Pompey are still going for the title and have won eight of their last 10 games, drawing one and losing one, so will be formidable opposition.

But, if Stags can overcome that hurdle and take it to the final weekend, no one would bet against Steve Evans enjoying a fairytale end to the season away to his old club, Crawley Town.

Mansfield would appear to be one of 10 clubs chasing the four play-off slots in a fantastic end to the season.

Luton Town in fourth look all but home and dry on 71 points.

Exeter in fifth have two very tough games and could spill points, but only need to win one of them.

So Blackpool and Stevenage are two clubs that Mansfield need to reel in and leapfrog at least one of them to get into the top seven.

Blackpool, in sixth, travel to Notts County on Saturday where Stags will hope their neighbours can do them a favour, but the Seasiders should win their final game at relegated Leyton Orient.

In seventh, Stevenage, wounded by their home defeat by Mansfield last weekend, need to make a quick recovery away at Yeovil, which is not the worst of away trips for them.

They end up at home to a very decent Accrington side who, by then, may have seen their own hopes ended this coming weekend and be in summer mode.

If Mansfield fail to beat Portsmouth, then Wycombe, Carlisle, Cambridge and Colchester are all breathing down their necks waiting to make a move.

It could hardly be more exciting and fans will spend as much time checking scores elsewhere as cheering on their own side.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

4th LUTON TOWN

PTS 71 GD +22

STILL TO PLAY

Accrington A

Morecambe H

5th EXETER CITY

PTS 68 GD +18

STILL TO PLAY

Doncaster A

Carlisle H

6th BLACKPOOL

PTS 67 GD +22

STILL TO PLAY

Notts Co A

Orient H

7th STEVENAGE

PTS 66 GD +7

STILL TO PLAY

Yeovil A

Accrington H

8th MANSFIELD TOWN

PTS 65 GD +5

STILL TO PLAY

Portsmouth A

Crawley A

9th WYCOMBE WANDERERS

PTS 65 GD +4

STILL TO PLAY

Morecambe A

Cambridge H

10th CARLISLE UNITED

PTS 65 GD -1

STILL TO PLAY

Newport County H

Exeter City A

11th CAMBRIDGE UNITED

PTS 63 GD +7

STILL TO PLAY

Crawley Town H

Wycombe Wanderers A

12th COLCHESTER UNITED PTS 63 GD +6 STILL TO PLAY

Leyton Orient A

Yeovil Town H

13th ACCRINGTON STANLEY

PTS 62 GD +3

STILL TO PLAY

Luton Town H

Stevenage A