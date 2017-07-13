Stags may tweak pitch size for new season

Mansfield Town may change the size of their pitch this season to suit the new-look squad.

Groundsman Mez Merriman is hard at work creating the best surface the club has ever had and is waiting instructions on size from the management.

“We may tweak it a bit,” said boss Steve Evans. “We are looking at fine lines about our shape and how we’re going to play.

“That is changing as we get to know the players and their abilities. We have some real flexibility in the squad with players that can play a number of key positions for us. But there will be no major work.”

Evans praised Merriman’s commitment, smiling: “I am really impressed that’s he’s got a tent out and he sleeps here now. He seems to be living here.

“I have been speaking to him on a really regular basis from Malta, not only about the stadium but also the training pitch we have next to it while our new training ground is developed, and he is working so hard.”