Stags legend appointed Millers assistant manager

Former Mansfield Town striker Richie Barker has joined up with former Rotherham United team-mate Paul Warne as his assistant at the Millers.

Barker, now 41, had been number two to Karl Robinson at MK Dons and most recently Charlton Athletic. He has voiced a desire to manage Stags one day.

Barker made more than a century of appearances for the Stags between November 2004 and January 2007 and scored an average of one every two games.

He made just shy of 500 League appearances over a 15-year playing career, which saw him represent nine different clubs, and three spells with the Millers.

He was part of Roannie Moore’s Rotherham side of the early 2000s alongside Warne.

“Richie has had good experience in the Championship as a player and as a member of staff, but he also got a team out of League One which will be our goal next season,” said Warne.

“I respect Richie and he’s done really well in his managerial career but he sees his future in coaching, so he’s an ideal wingman for me.

“I’ve been harping onto the lads for a few weeks now letting them know that there will be a massive change in the summer and Richie will be a big part of that.”

