Stags land Wycombe at home in Checkatrade quarter-finals

Mansfield Town have been handed a home tie with League Two rivals Wycombe Wanderers in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

The draw took place live on Sky Sports this morning and Stags, now just two games from Wembley, were first out the hat.

The game will take place during the week commencing 23rd January with the one-game semi-finals week commencing 20th February and the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 2nd April.

The other three quarter-final ties drawn were Swansea City U21s v Coventry City, Oxford United v Cheltenham Town or Bradford City, Luton Town v Yeovil Town.