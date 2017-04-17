Stags face home play-off showdown with rivals Luton

Mansfield Town face a huge home Easter Monday clash today with play-off rivals Luton Town (3pm).

Stags’ 1-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers on Good Friday has kept alive their play-off ambitions, two points off with 61 points in 10th, while Luton squandered two home points in a 2-2 draw with doomed Leyton Orient, though are still in fourth place on 67 points.

Stags boss Steve Evans believes his side must win three of their last four games to finish in the top seven and their cause is helped today by rivals Carlisle and Stevenage playing each other.

Stags will be hoping Matt Green will be fit to play after limping off in the second half against Wycombe, where a 13th minute header from Krystian Pearce proved enough to take the points.

The Hatter’s season has been on the whole positive, although they would have hoped to be in the top three and battling for automatic promotion.

Expectations are definitely to go up though, even if it has to be through the play-offs.

Boss Nathan Jones recently completed a year in charge at the club and is a very forward thinking manager, who has remained popular with players and supporters alike.

He recently signed a new long-term deal to show just how much faith the club have in him.

On the field Stags will have to keep Danny Hylton quiet.

He already has 24 goals this season and has been without doubt the signing of the season for Town. He is such a vital cog in how Luton set-up and was on the shortlist for the League Two player of the year, missing out to Doncaster’s John Marquis.

Another one to watch will be midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who has firmly answered any questions about his fitness this term, becoming a regular starter for the Hatters.

His barnstorming displays in the centre of the pitch are a feature of Town’s attacking play.

Luton’s 2-0 victory at One Call Stadium last year was their first ever League win at Mansfield at the 14th attempt!

A big crowd is expected today so fans are advised to arrive earlier than usual.