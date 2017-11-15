Stags FA Cup game to be played on the Sunday

Mansfield Town’s FA Cup second round home clash with National League Guiseley will be played on Sunday, 3rd December (2pm) after being selected for BBC highlights coverage.

The game will see the return of ex-Stags bosses Paul Cox and Adam Murray with Cox now in charge at the ambitious non-League club and Murray installed as his assistant this week.

Stags won 2-1 away at minnows Shaw Lane in round one while Guiseley did it the hard way, winning their replay on penalties aways to League Two high-flyers Accrington Stanley last night, despite bing down to 10 men since the end of the first half.

Ticket prices for the second round game will be confirmed and announced soon.