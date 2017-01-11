Stags could take army of almost 3,500 to Notts for Saturday’s derby

Mansfield Town could be backed by an army of almost 3,500 supporters for the big local derby at Notts County on Saturday (1pm).

Stags had already sold out their initial allocation of 2,882 tickets for the fixture and the Magpies, whose protracted takeover was finally completed today, have now offered extra tickets taking the total up to 3,446.

The match at Meadow Lane is all-ticket for away supporters and they must be purchased in advance from Stags’ ticket office on Quarry Lane at One Call Stadium or via 01623 482 482.

Prices are adults £22, Seniors (60+) £14, young adults (18-21) £14, and U18s £5.

Disabled supporters are required to purchase a ticket in the relevant age-related category, however their carer will receive a free ticket if proof of medium to higher rate DLA is provided.

Mansfield have also received nine pairs of wheelchair and carer tickets, which can be purchased in advance from the ticket office. These are priced at the relevant age-related category, with the carer receiving a free ticket.

There is limited disabled parking available and this must be booked in advance directly from Notts County by calling 0115 952 9000.

Tickets will go off sale at 4pm on Friday.