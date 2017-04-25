Stags’ community project going from strength to strength

Having started his involvement with the Stags’ football in the community project 20 years ago, Gary Shaw is well placed to judge the growing influence the club has had in the town.

“Immense,” said Shaw, Mansfield Town’s FITC manager, reflecting on its progress over the past two decades. “I can remember in the early days we had a facility which was just a portacabin in the car park, with limited staff as well, and to see where we are now, we’ve got some excellent facilities and the work force is improving year after year, so we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

Manor Academy student Charlie Hardwick takes the lead with an olympic torch to launch the new Inspiring Mansfield sports event . Pictured running with other students and stags players Scott Rogers,Joel Holland,Jobe Shaw and Mansfield football in the community staff Mark Lynk,Jordan Ferrer, Gary Shaw

From primary school visits, Futsal education programmes to match day activities and men’s health initiatives, the FITC is well rooted not only in the club but also outside of the One Call Stadium gates.

“We’ve had lots of children come through our doors through the years and I can look up into the stands and see them now as young adults with children of their own who come through our door as well,” he said.

“We feel like it’s an opportunity for children who might not necessarily come with their mum and dad to the game. They can come with us. We’re their first connection to the club. We know it works and it’s an ongoing cycle.”

Their work has not gone unnoticed either, with the English Football League (EFL) Trust set to hold its first Day of Action on Tuesday (April 25th) to promote community schemes in what they hope will become an annual event.

When it comes to promoting the club and its work, of course, there is nothing that can equal success by the first team - and that is exactly what Shaw and thousands of other Mansfield Town fans are hoping over the coming weeks.

Stags are within touching distance of the League Two play-offs and if Steve Evans’ men can make a late charge for the top seven then Shaw and his team could be taking people on a Wembley outing in May.

“With a big push from the players hopefully we can make the play-offs; that would be good for the club, community and good for ourselves too because we can jump on that bandwagon,” said Shaw, who has some advice for anyone looking to get into the project.

“To do the job we do you’ve got to be approachable, friendly, outgoing and intereact well with children and parents. We try to get out there and see as many people as possible and put on as many activities as possible - and it works.”

For more information on Mansfield Town Football Club’s Football in the Community project please call 01623 656920, email community@mansfieldtown.net or visit the website at mansfieldtownfitc.net.