Stags’ Checkatrade Trophy tie at Blackpool is put back by 24 hours

Mansfield Town will play away to Blackpool in the Checkatrade Trophy second round on Wednesday 6th December, with a 7pm kick-off.

The match against Gary Bowyer’s side has been moved from Tuesday 5th December to the following day due to Stags’ Emirates FA Cup tie at home to Guiseley taking place on the Sunday.

Stags finished second in Northern Group G in the first round of the Trophy after winning their final two group matches against Notts County and Everton.

The Tangerines topped their group after finishing with two wins and a draw from their three first round matches.

Tickets will be available in advance and on the day of the game, priced as follows: Adults: £8 Seniors (60+): £5 Under 19s: £2