Stags can get better week by week now, says goal hero Anderson

Mansfield Town goal hero Paul Anderson believes the new-look Stags will improve week on week after today’s first victory of the season.

Anderson and Danny Rose struck twice in six second half minutes to win 2-0 and spoil Forest Green Rovers’ first ever away day in the Football League.

“It was fantastic,” he said.

“It took us 15 minutes in the first half to realise how they played as they are a new club and something a little bit different in this league.

“Also the wind was very strong at pitch level, which people might not have been able to tell from the stands.

“But second half it was a great performance and fitness levels showed.

“I think we dominated the whole half again – another great second half performance – and three points and a clean sheet was perfect.”

He added: “You can see the hunger from the boys. We have all been brought in to get us as high as possible in that league.

“We all want to be at the top, we all want to be winning, we want to get promoted. Every single lad, whether they start or come off the bench, gives absolutely everything.”

After coming close on several occasions in the first two games, Anderson was delighted to get off the mark today. Though keeper Bradley Collins saved his initial effort, he netted at the second time of asking.

“The last couple of games the keeper has made a good save, I’ve hit the post and I had a couple today,” he said.

“One hit me on the legs and nearly went in from two yards and you’re just waiting for that one to happen. “Fortunately I played a one-two with the keeper and got an easy slot-in”

He added: “I am enjoying my time. The gaffer has been brilliant with me.

“As much as he tries to rein you in and tell you how he wants you to play, I am a winger at the end of the day and I’ve got to go and produce things, score goals and set things up.

“There are a lot of new faces and we are all slowly learning about each other and starting to gel. I think week by week you’ll see us gradually learn each other’s abilities and put in better performances.

“I am just trying to put in a great performance every week and give 100 per cent – I hope the fans can see that.

“If I can add a few goals and assists and give the fans something to cheer about then that’s what I am here to do.

“I just want to stay in the team. It’s a strong squad.”