Stags boss promises strong reserves side for County rematch

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans will keep his promise to play strong sides in the club’s reserve fixtures, starting tomorrow with a rematch against Notts County in the Central League at Rainworth MW (2pm).

When Evans took over, he found previous boss Adam Murray had tried to use the Central League fixtures as U21 fixtures to try to bring on the club’s younger players.

However, Evans immediately said he would be sending out much stronger sides to keep fringe players sharp while still giving youngsters a chance when possible.,

“If I didn’t use this game for our fringe players tomorrow I would have been telling the Mansfield Town fans porky pies when I walked in,” he said.

“Players have not been allowed to play when they’ve wanted to play.

“I won’t go as far as to say it will be the strongest Mansfield Town team ever in a reserve fixture, but it will be strong. I can say players like Shearer, McGuire, Thomas, Hemmings, Hurst, Hoban, and Danny Rose will play.”

He added: “The days are gone when these people get told they don’t need to play in the U21s games to try to get into the starting XI on a Saturday. That’s why they are there.

“So if there are any Stags fans around, get yourself up to Rainworth for 2pm and it will be a good line-up.

“It will be a competitive game and we are asking players to go out and work extremely hard and get the benefits when it comes to picking the team on Saturday.”