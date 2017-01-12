Stags boss pays tribute to Taylor

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans this afternoon paid tribute to former England manager Graham Taylor, who has died at the age of 72.

“On behalf of everyone at club, we send our condolences to the Taylor family at what will be a very sad time for them,” said Evans.

“I remember Graham in so many ways.

“Of course I remember him giving me a touchline ban at the FA and I remember him many, many times afterwards, telling me how proud he was that I’d done so well in my management career.

“He was a fine man and someone who was there to listen to me when I needed him and he will be missed by everyone in football.”

Worksop-born Taylor guided England to the European Championships in 1992.

However a 2-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Sweden sparked fierce criticism and England and Taylor parted company after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in 1994.