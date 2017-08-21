Stags boss hopeful on new striker deal

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans was today given new hope of signing a striker ahead of the August transfer deadline.

Evans has been working non-stop to bring in an additional striker and central midfielder to complete his squad, but has twice been snubbed by strikers from higher divisions not wanting to drop to League Two level.

However, a call from an agent this morning has set the ball rolling on another potential deal – and the good news is that the player wants to come.

“As I am sitting here now I am very hopeful,” said Evans.

“I had a call on my way in and something may be happening. I am waiting to speak to our chairman and chief executive to give them the latest from my side.

“It would be very good for us if this could happen.

“He is a striker, he scores a goal and he works incredibly hard for his team. I have tried to sign him a couple of times.

“I have only had a call from his agent saying the kid would love to come. I have never spoken to him in my life.

“That would have to happen and then I’d need my chairman and chief executive to give me the final approval.

“They are really busy today tied up in meetings and they will call me when they can.”

Evans added: “I am hopeful, but there is a big difference between being hopeful and something happening.

“It would be a loan with a view to making it a permanent with a transfer fee in January.

“I don’t want to say any more as we’ve been here before and it’s not happened.”