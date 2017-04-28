Stags boss half-expecting Stevenage invoice for handing fan match ball

Steve Evans admits he is half-expecting a bill from Stevenage after handing the match ball to a young Stags fan at full-time.

“I just saw the referee drop the ball so I picked it up and walked off,” smiled the Mansfield Town manager.

“There was a young Mansfield supporter hanging over the wall with his arms up.

“I’ve been a supporter of the club that I love and when the manager or staff and players come over and give you a bit of appreciation, good or bad days, that is important.

“So some young four or five-year-old will have gone home the happiest kid in the world with the match ball.”

Evans added: “He will remember that day now. I think the chairman at Stevenage, Phil Wallace, who is a friend of mine, will remember it as well as he will be thinking who’s nicked our ball?

“I’ll not be surprised if an invoice doesn’t pop up.

“But supporters mean the world to me. You see the kids queuing up on a regular basis to get a selfie with the players or a signing. It’s fantastic and we want lots more of them here on Saturday.”