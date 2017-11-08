Stags boss Evans speculation over Dundee United vacancy ended

Speculation linking Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans to the vacant Dundee United job ended today when Csaba Laszlo was unveiled as the new manager.

Newspapers in Scotland were reporting that Evans was a late entrant to the race with bookmaker Bet Victor quoting him fifth favourite at 14/1 for a job he was linked with two years ago after leaving Rotherham United when he said: “I am a proud Scot and returning to manage in the Scottish Premiership is definitely something that would interest me.”

Evans was linked with jobs at Swindon Town and out in Qatar last season and Gillingham were recently refused permission to talk the the promotion specialist by Stags chairman John Radford.

Evans will celebrate one year in charge at Mansfield in eight days with the Stags five points off the play-off places ahead of Saturday’s trip to Coventry City.